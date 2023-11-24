Actress Natasha Thahane recited a beautiful poem in vernacular dedicated to the love of her life

She posted the piece that was written by poet Nue Sam but didn't state who it was directed to

Her followers concluded that it was for her rumoured lover and baby daddy, Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch

Natasha Thahane recited a romantic poem to her mysterious lover. Images: @nathasha_thahane, @iamlenzhub

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane left people gushing at her poetry after she serenaded the love of her life with a beautifully recited poem.

The Blood and Water actress has done many skits and impersonations that made people think she was still linked with former Orlando Pirates soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

Natasha Thahane recites beautiful love poetry for her secret lover

The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram to credit a popular isiZulu poet, Nue Sam, in a poem where she confesses her undying love for her man and how his love makes her lose all reservations.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Listen to Natasha's video below:

Netizens assume Natasha Thahane's romantic poem is dedicated to Thembinkosi Lorch

Social media users were sure those sweet words were directed to her rumoured lover and baby daddy, Lorch. Since the pair had an on-and-off relationship to throw netizens off, she is called Mrs Lorch. Check these comments out:

sgoniwe said:

"Gone girl ke wena makoti wase Orlando skoni."

olusola_michael_006 felt excluded:

"If you are a Nigerian and you don’t understand gather here please."

sgmayaba complimented:

"It’s such words that build a person, that also encourages a person to do more. Keep at it sis."

sketchy_onzo said:

"Lorch o lucky yaz."

endurancegrand commented:

"How I can’t understand a thing but I understand the depth."

general_nyambo approved:

"Lorch is Lorching well and we're happy as a country."

phiwetisani was envious:

"Beautiful. I wish I had someone to tag for this sweet text, yhoo into zamashwa Thixo!"

Natasha Thahane begs her bae not to go to work in sweet video

In a related Briefly News story about Natasha's love life, the A-Lister broke the internet with a cute video begging her lover not to go to work.

What made the clip interesting, was her wearing an Orlando Pirates jersey, which made excited netizens confirm that they were indeed dating.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News