Mamelodi Sundowns player, Gaston Sirino recently celebrated his anniversary with his wife, Melay Arrue. The Uruguayan player posted a touching message dedicated to his lady accompanied by photos of them together.

Gaston Sirino gushes over his wife

Not only does Gaston Sirino know his way around a football, but he also knows how to melt a woman's heart. The Mamelodi Sundowns player celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary and penned a sweet message dedicated to his content creator wife, Melay Arrue.

The Uruguayan footballer gushed over the mother of his kids, saying he's grateful to get to build dreams with her:

"I love every year I've spent with you. There is nothing more beautiful than to continue building dreams and goals together. I love you, and thank you for giving me your best version always."

The world-class footballer and family man also has a taste for the finer things in life and recently flaunted his gorgeous house.

Netizens gush over Gaston Sirino and his wife

Fans and followers showed love to Gaston and his wife, and congratulated them on reaching the milestone in their marriage:

lucasrc.20 said:

"I wish you all the best!"

maricorali fawned over Melay:

"What a woman you have! She's not only gorgeous but she has a giant heart!"

luciaypia wrote:

"Congratulations friends, we love you so much!"

beautybrazil.sa wished them well:

"Congratulations you are amazing and wonderful people. God bless you and your beautiful family."

fabianarodriguez211 posted:

"Many Congratulations!"

Bongi Mbonambi celebrates his wife

In a recent report, Briefly News shared reactions to Bongi Mbonambi showing love to his wife, Anastacia, thanking her for her support:

"You have seen me at my best and at my worst, and still you always by my side."

The Springboks player also has a love for cars and recently showed off his new Pajero Sport courtesy of Mitsubishi South Africa.

