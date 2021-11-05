Briefly News takes a glance at Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino’s private life and luxury crib in Mzansi

Sirino is not social media-shy and often drops snaps on Instagram as he usually spends time with his lovely family

The Uruguay-born star joined Masandawana in 2018 and has made a name for himself in the South African and African football scene

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino is one of the top players at Chloorkop and that’s simply because of his talents and ability to break down any defence. The Uruguayan international is flashy and he managed to win the Masandawana hearts with little effort.

Briefly News takes a look at the dribbling wizard’s private life as he lives a comfortable life in South Africa since joining Sundowns back in 2018.

We take a look at his snaps as he relaxes at home with his two kids and their mother. It remains a closely-guarded secret where the number 10 currently stays but he has a beautiful house with a thatched roof.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino is a man of luxury. Image: @Sirino_Charango/Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Gaston Sirino posts luxury house on social media

Sirinho enjoys spending time with his South American teammates, such as Ricardo Nascimento from Brazil, who is also on the books of the Tshwane giants. Sirino is a man of class.

In other snaps, the man can be seen chilling in his swimming pool as he soaks in the South African sun. Sometimes he is spotted in the company of his lovely family but he can also be seen alone.

It seems the 30-year-old has also adopted a number of Mzansi cultures, such as the famous one of braaing, during his spare time. There’s no doubt the man also practices as a chef as he has all the perfect outfits for his chores.

As a professional footballer, there’s nothing that’s important than having a family and stable life, especially because Sundowns is so competitive. The club has ambitions, including those of challenging for trophies such as the CAF Champions League and those domestically offered. That on its own means there's less rest and more travelling time and without a solid family structure, one can crumble.

Mamelodi Sundowns may still lose Gaston Sirino

The creative midfielder is known for his temper when on the field of play but his talents are a benefit for any football coach. The nippy player is known to be unsettled at Cholorkop as he wanted to reunite with former manager, Pitso Mosimane, at Al Ahly.

However, his future remains a subject of speculation as far as the latest media reports are concerned. Out of their matches in all competition so far, ‘AMG’ has featured in eight matches and has a single goal next to his name.

Unsettled: Gaston Sirino is still eyeing an exit from Mamelodi Sundowns

In a previous report on Sirino, Briefly News published that Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino is still not happy at the club and is looking to leave. Sirino was previously linked with Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane went there but the deal ended up not happening.

Sirino has not been featuring for Mamelodi Sundowns this season and his future at the club remains unclear. He has not been playing for a while but now new reports state that he is still unsettled and looking for an out.

Rulani Mokwena, his coach, now claims that the Uruguayan offensive magician is not focused and that he still needs to fight for a spot in the team, according to a report by The Citizen.

In fact, Mokwena seemed disinterested in the topic and wanted to talk about other players.

