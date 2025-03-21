Kelly Khumalo Treats Daughter Thingo to Lavish Birthday Setup With Arsenal-Themed Cake
- Kelly Khumalo celebrated her daughter Thingo's 11th birthday with a stunning room setup featuring balloons and a football-themed cake, reflecting Thingo's love for soccer
- The viral video showed Thingo’s excitement, while Kelly thanked service providers for making the day special
- Fans praised Kelly for being a loving mother, with many predicting Thingo's bright future in soccer
Singer Kelly Khumalo went all out to celebrate her daughter Thingo's 11th birthday. The doting mother shared a video of her daughter's reaction to the lovely deco she set up in her room.
Kelly Khumalo surprises daughter
We all know Kelly Khumalo does not play when it comes to her babies. The award-winning singer always pulls out all the plugs on special days like birthdays. She recently warmed hearts when she shared a video of her daughter with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Thingo's 11th birthday.
The now-viral clip shows Thingo failing to keep calm after seeing the beautiful setup her mother did in her room. The deco included a purple and pink balloon setup and a football-themed cake and cupcakes, proving Thingo's love for football. Kelly thanked the service providers who ensured Thingo's surprise was the best. She wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Thank you @zee_celebrations @tivescreation_cakes Thingo loves everything about this set up @chefnzuzaofficial the cupcakes are always a special touch❤️ @oracle_dynasty the Tutu is beautiful thank you Auntiza this was a really amazing❤️ Happy Birthday Buzz Buzz."
Fans applaud Kelly Khumalo for being a good mom
Social media users praised the Empini singer for ensuring her children get the best. From Christian's superhero-themed party in 2021 to the jungle and safari-themed party in 2022.
@miss_smax commented:
"How she moves njee can tell gore she loves soccer ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥...blessed one Baby girl."
@angeleyes_21 wrote:
"❤️❤️❤️More blessings and prosperity upon her, not forgetting you mommy for bringing such life into the world, for being an anchor in her life 👏❤️God bless and protect your family 🙏"
@precious_tee_munyai said:
"One day we gonna read about Thingo as the best soccer star worldwide the girl has everything it takes. God is within her and she’s going far❤️"
@manakaranaka added:
"💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 Happy birthday, Thingo. May God bless you abundantly baby girl."
@zitsiled said:
"Awu kodwa maKHUMALO you deserve the mummy of the year award. ❤️"
@mzwandile_lali said:
"OMG 🥺🥺 11 years already 🎊🎉! Look at the grace of God. Happy birthday to baby Thingo @kellykhumaloza you are doing a great job at motherhood never doubt that."
Kelly Khumalo's daughter Luna shows her singing voice
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's daughter Luna is following in her mother's footsteps. The award-winning singer warmed hearts with a sweet video of the up-and-coming singer's sweet video.
Singer Kelly Khumalo's third child, Luna, is a musician in the making. The star shared a video of her youngest baby singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.