Nandi Madida is showing her little queen, Nefertiti all the love she deserves this World Autism Day

The actress took to Instagram, opening up about her daughter's unique condition and all the lessons her family has learnt as a result

Mzansi showed nothing but love in the comments section, thanking Madida for showing support to the autism community

Actress Nandi Madida is celebrating her "little queen" this World Autism Day. Madida's precious baby girl falls under the autism spectrum, simply meaning her brain functions in a unique way.

Nandi Madida is showing her little queen, Nefertiti all the love she deserves this World Autism Day. Image: @nandi_madida/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It's clear the proud mama hopes to raise awareness about the neurological condition, praising her daughter Nefertiti for being such a "smart, kind, beautiful young queen" in a recent Instagram post.

Madida, who shares her daughter with muso hubby Zakes Bantwini, also emphasised the huge impact their daughter's condition was having on the entire family in helping them all understand their genetics better.

Many of the actress's fans found comfort in her sweet tribute to Nefertiti, sharing their own experiences with autism in the comments section.

Check out some of the heartwarming reactions:

bajakimading said:

"She is so pretty, #autismmoms are God's angels."

yolandajoka88 said:

"My son is also autistic they are a special breed."

jenniferbala said:

"She really is a cutie and I’m guessing she is giving you a run for your money with her smarts. My nephew is also autistic and one of the smartest people I know."

lungilexaba64 said:

"I'm so proud of you Nandi you are so strong and brave... She's a warrior because of you."

