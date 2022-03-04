Osama hitmaker Zakes Bantwini and his wife Nandi Madida have recently celebrated their daughter's third birthday

The celeb couple shared sweet tributes to their little girl on their respective social media accounts, telling her she is loved

Followers lapped up the adorable videos shared by Nandi Madida as they took to the comments to help wish Neffi a lovely day

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's youngest child has just turned three. The doting parents did not fall short on their loving birthday posts as they shared videos to show followers just how special their little girl is.

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini recently celebrated their daughter's birthday with loving posts. Image: Getty Images and @nandi_madida

Source: Getty Images

Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida absolutely adore their children. The famous couple recently shared the most loving posts on their little girl's birthday.

ZAlebs reports that Nefertiti Madida celebrated her third birthday, which brought up a lot of emotion in her parents. Nandi expressed how she often compares her daughter to Elon Musk because she is insanely smart.

The doting mom took to her Instagram to share a few cute videos of Nefertiti and wrote:

"Happy 3rd birthday to my little “Elon Musk” Queen Nefertiti Madida. I call you that because like Elon you’re neurodivergent (on the spectrum) and super smart. Love you to the moon and back. You’re as calm as your father and have mommy’s smile. We love you so much! Thanks for being the sweetest angel. Thank you for choosing us."

Zakes Bantwini did not miss out on the opportunity to celebrate his little and took to his own Instagram to share an equally touching tribute. He wrote:

"This human has brought me extreme joy. She’s the sweetest, cutest and happiest person I know, Daddy loves you so much, baby girl. Happiest birthday to my Nef Nef."

@firstladytshepi wrote:

"You've got such beautiful beautiful children! Warm birthday wishes to Nefi, what a beautiful baby girl."

@basetsanakhumalo said:

"Happy birthday to your precious little darling girl. Blessings upon blessings to her."

@nqobile_kwesha87 commented:

"Happy birthday to little miss sunshine, may God bless her life abundantly."

Source: Briefly News