Singer Denise Zimba is a blushing bride after her celeb friends and family threw her an amazing bridal shower to kick start her nuptials

The former Wedding Bashers host is looking forward to marrying the father of her child after having to postpone on account of the pandemic

Pearl Modiadie and Lorna Maseko were among those who attended and helped plan the special day for the bride-to-be

Denise Zimba is counting down the days until her wedding. The media personality recently shared snaps from her stunning bridal shower thrown by friends and family. Denise's bridal glow was radiating through the photos.

Denise Zimba was a blushing bride at her surprise bridal shower this past weekend. Image: @missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba has boarded the celeb wedding train. The media personality has shared that preparations are underway for her big day.

The celeb had the weekend of a lifetime after her celeb friends Pearl Modiadie, Lorna Masko, and family worked together to throw her a stunning bridal shower, reports TimesLIVE. Pearl wrote:

"I loved every moment of your surprise bridal shower, you’re blessed with beautiful souls in your life."

Denise took to Instagram to share that after the shower, things turned to tradition, and the entourage headed over to the Zimba household to raise the white flag. Announcing the plans, Denise wrote:

"The White Flag is Raised! Wedding preparations are underway! Thank you, Lord, for your grace and mercy upon my family and I. So much loss surrounds us all, so much pain and changes … you have been so good to me! My prayer is only of gratitude and protection."

@thesihlendaba wrote:

"Lilililililil Blessings on blessings on blessings."

@mpumisiwala said:

"Jesus is Lord. Sending you and your family all the love and light. May God be the light that shines throughout the proceedings."

@lufunolove commented:

"Congratulations sis. I’m so excited for you guys. Your journey has been so beautiful to watch! May your love continue to strengthen."

@delicious6965 wrote:

"Mkhwenyana is so handy putting up the flag already protecting his territory once and for all."

Source: Briefly News