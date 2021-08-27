'Thobela', Denise Zimba, announces her comeback, to the music industry

Denise Zimba has announced that she's making a comeback in the music industry after taking a two-year break to raise her daughter

The former Generations actress said she's ready to drop her new single Thobela featuring Profound on 3 September

The stunner's excited fans shared that they can't wait to hear the full song as she only posted a teaser of it

Denise Zimba took a two-year break from the music industry to raise her daughter. The singer is now ready to make Mzansi dance again.

The former Generations (now defunct) actress took to social media to announce her big comeback in the music industry. She has already done a track featuring Profound and is preparing to drop it early next month.

Denise Zimba has announces her comeback to the music industry. Image: @missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Denise shared a snippet of the single titled Thobela. She will release it on 3 September. According to ZAlebs, the stunner captioned her post:

"Having focused on raising my daughter for the past two years, I'm in a position where I feel like I want to give my music the attention it deserves and have some fun doing what I've always loved most!! Been cooking up with @PRxFND and we have something special coming next Friday, SEPTEMBER 3rd. A re jaiveng!"

The star's fans took to her comment section to react to her good news. Check out what they had to say below:

deenickj_jones wrote:

"It’s about to be lit next week."

dopezuluboi commented:

"A bop!!!"

thesihlendaba said:

"YAAAASSSS! Come through D."

__callmemasha__ said:

"I am beyond excited."

fuhrubatende commented:

"Miss you Denise, your beautiful smile and lots of energy. Come back to TV screens... please..."

