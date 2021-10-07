Shimza Wants Kunye to Be SA's Own Coachella: "Bigger Venue Please"

DJ Shimza is planning to turn his live set known as Kunye to a festival as big as the Coachella event

The music producer shared that his dream is to see Kunye become a South African version of the popular California festival

The star's followers said they cannot wait for their fave to host Kunye on a bigger venue so they can also attend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Shimza wants to turn his Kunye live show to a bigger event. The music producer believes that in a few years time, the music concert will be big as international festival, Coachella.

Shimza wants to turn Kunye Mzansi's very own Coachella. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shimza's Kunye is the same show that introduced Mzansi to Zakes Bantwini's hit, Osama. The video of Zakes playing the lit track at the show went viral on social media and the song became an instant hit.

Taking to Instagram, Shimza shared snaps of party-goers dancing to his live set during Kunye. TshisaLIVE reports that the star captioned the post:

"Believe me, a South African version of Coachella is in the making and it’s called Kunye."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to Wikipedia, Coechella is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

Social media users took to Shimza's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

kambalata said:

"We. Need. This."

petermostcreativv wrote:

"You can say that again King. What a blast!!!"

bongs_ndamase commented:

"I’ve been waiting for my invite though."

_yummymom said:

"I can’t wait to attend."

iammasithefirst wrote:

"Please bring KUNYE in CPT as well."

trestino_ commented:

"HOST ONE IN DURBAN, BROTHER."

morgan_nzaca added:

"Bigger venue please so we can start attending."

DJ Shimza takes 'Kunye' global

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza took his live set known as Kunye to another level. The popular musician recorded the show on a boat in Portugal.

The star played for a live audience in a posh yacht while cruising on the beautiful coast of Portugal. The artist's fans praised him for thinking out the box when it comes to live entertainment.

Shimza took to Twitter to share a video of the party on a luxurious boat. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned the post:

"Kunye can be anywhere in the world. Recording this week’s Kunye on a boat in Portugal, always thinking out the box."

Tweeps took to Shimza's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his post.

Source: Briefly.co.za