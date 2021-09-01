DJ Shimza Takes 'Kunye' Global, Records It Live on a Boat: "That's the Level"

DJ Shimza served Mzansi vacation goals when he took his show Kunye global when he recorded it live on a boat

The star filmed the music show live on a posh yacht in the coast of Portugal while beautiful models partied to his music

The musician shared that he can record the show anywhere in the world when he posted a clip of the lit show

DJ Shimza took his live set known as Kunye to another level. The popular musician recorded the show on a boat in Portugal.

The star played for a live audience in a posh yacht while cruising on the beautiful coast of Portugal. The artist's fans praised him for thinking out the box when it comes to live entertainment.

DJ Shimza took 'Kunye' global and recorded it live in Portugal. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shimza took to Twitter to share a video of the party on a luxurious boat. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned the post:

"Kunye can be anywhere in the world. Recording this week’s Kunye on a boat in Portugal, always thinking out the box."

Tweeps took to Shimza's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of the comments below:

@PHASTARICO said:

"Trendsetter, at least now its not a nightclub video with people jumping around its something different. Big up and wish you all the best."

@DecentDawg wrote:

"You have proven time and again that the youth brings innovation, from Lockdown House Party now KUNYE."

@bonganimagida1 commented:

"Yaaaah bro, God bless your hustle."

@iamreggyn said:

"That's the life, that's the level...."

@djwifi_ added:

"On a boat? dope."

DJ Maphorisa explains how WizKid inspired him to take Amapiano seriously

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa has explained how Nigerian superstar WizKid inspired him to take Amapiano seriously. Phori shared that the singer first heard Amapiano five years ago while he was on tour in Mzansi.

Madumane said the first yanos track WizKid fell in love with was the Wololo Remix by Calvin Fallo. They were in Moloko, Pretoria at the time the song played.

Phori took to Twitter on Monday, 30 August to explain that Wiz said he had goosebumps when he heard Amapiano for the first time. According to TshisaLIVE, Phori revealed that Sponono by himself, WizKid, Burna Boy and Cassper Nyovest was recorded give years ago after Wiz fell in love with the yanos.

Source: Briefly.co.za