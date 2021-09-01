DJ Maphorisa, explains, how Wizkid inspired him, to take Amapiano, seriously

DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to explain how WizKid inspired him to switch genres and make Amapiano

The award-winning music producer shared that the Nigerian superstar had goosebumps when he heard Amapiano for the first time five years ago

Madumane said they were in Moloko, Pretoria when WizKid heard Calvin Fallo's Wololo Remix

DJ Maphorisa has explained how Nigerian superstar WizKid inspired him to take Amapiano seriously. Phori shared that the singer first heard Amapiano five years ago while he was on tour in Mzansi.

Madumane said the first yanos track WizKid fell in love with was the Wololo Remix by Calvin Fallo. They were in Moloko, Pretoria at the time the song played.

DJ Maphorisa explained how Wizkid inspired him to take Amapiano seriously. Image: @wizkidayo, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Phori took to Twitter on Monday, 30 August to explain that Wiz said he had goosebumps when he heard Amapiano for the first time. According to TshisaLIVE, Phori revealed that Sponono by himself, WizKid, Burna Boy and Cassper Nyovest was recorded give years ago after Wiz fell in love with the yanos.

Tweeps took to Madumane's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their views on his post. Check out what they said below:

@ForbesPhemo asked:

"Sponono was made 5 years back, what?"

@DsgnMasombuka wrote:

"Calvin Fallo needs to bring back that sound... That feel good broken sound. Do a young feature Lawd Phori."

@boyhlalefi commented:

"You came a long way with Star Boy."

@FkTriple said:

"You managed to put your mind to it and look at you, you made it."

@Denzhetshikala2 added:

"Piano to the WORLD, dankie Madumane."

Reason rumoured to be ghostwriting for Phori

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Reason is apparently ghostwriting for DJ Maphorisa. The rumour started circulating on social media after Phori's fans praised him for his hot verse on his new track, Izolo.

Media personality Rashid Kay took to social media recently and shared a snippet from Izolo's music video. Maphorisa raps his fire verse in the snippet that the hip-hop radio show producer posted on his timeline.

While many were impressed by Phori's pen game, Rashid applauded Reason for penning the dope verse. According to SAHipHopMag, Rashid captioned his Twitter post:

"Dankie @ReasonHD for the ghostwriting."

