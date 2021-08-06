Reason Rumoured to Be Ghostwriting for Phori: "Someone Wrote the Verse for Him"

Reason is rumpured to be ghostwriting for DJ Maphorisa after he trended recently for his epic verse on Izolo

Maphorisa's fans praised him for penning the dope verse but media personality Rashid Kay has claimed that Reason writes Phori's lyrics

Rashid's tweet sparked a heated argument with some fans still adamant that Madumane writes his own verses on his Amapiano tracks

Reason is apparently ghostwriting for DJ Maphorisa. The rumour started circulating on social media after Phori's fans praised him for his hot verse on his new track, Izolo.

Media personality Rashid Kay took to social media recently and shared a snippet from Izolo's music video. Madumane raps his fire verse in the snippet that the hip-hop radio show producer posted on his timeline.

Reason is rumoured to be ghostwriting for DJ Maphorisa. Image: @reasonhd, @djmaphorisa

While many were impressed by Phori's pen game, Rashid applauded Reason for penning the dope verse. According to SAHipHopMag, Rashid captioned his Twitter post:

"Dankie @ReasonHD for the ghostwriting."

A heated debate ensued on Rashid's timeline following his post. Check out some of the comments below:

@NtetheleloZungu said:

"And it makes sense. You just can't wake up and just be a great rapper."

@thabo_Veee commented:

"But Phori has been dope with his vocals."

@Xolani77647159 commented:

"I thought so, I even told my gf that someone wrote the verse for him."

@HThomflo said:

"Whether it's Jay Z, Nas, Vyno or Reason, but Phori's flow was necessity. Stop trying to be relevant by shading others."

@lebzino26 added:

"And I was telling one mate of mine that this is Reason's handwriting, lol."

DJ Maphorisa Trends After Dropping Fire Verse on 'Izolo'

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa trended for all the right reasons earlier this week. Phori has been praised for his fire verse on his and Tyler ICU's smash hit, Izolo.

Madumane and Amapiano producer Tyler ICU dropped the music video for the track on Friday, 30 July. It has been viewed more than 462 000 times. The song also features Daliwonga, Mpura and Visca.

A fan of Maphorisa's took to Twitter to share a snippet of the video where DJ Maphorisa delivers the fire verse. @TiisetsoMok_ captioned his post:

"Verse of the year!!!"

Yanos fans flooded his comment section with their thoughts on the verse. @Lesego_maluleka said:

"He respects the art and his experience in the game is showing off here."

