A Pedi lady posted pics on Twitter of herself and bae and announced that she will be adopting the culture of the Zulus

Tweeps were thrilled for her and commented on how stunning she looked in the photos, while Zulus welcomed her

Clad in Pedi attire in one pic, then in Zulu traditional wear in the next, the beauty concealed her man's face, which got some peep curious

Embracing South African cultures, a Pedi lady posted pics on Twitter of herself and her man in traditional wear. The stunned a announced on the same post that she would soon be joining the Zulu culture.

She captioned her post:

"A Pedi girl. A future Zulu bride."

The few words that she shared were enough for Tweeps to conclude that she would be a gone girl soon. This was despite her attempts to keep her man's identity a secret.

A Pedi lady embraced the Zulu culture as she made an online announcement that she will be a Zulu bride. Image: @ReneMalika2/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter congratulated the lady on her upcoming wedding and complimented her look. Others teased her with questions about their invitations and some Zulu peeps welcomed her into their culture as their makoti.

@LeoBlaq27 asked:

"Congratulations and pictures are very nice, but I have a ask why hiding his face...? I hope you don't mind my question..."

@Erichlaka:

@MasterBruce_A said:

"We’re ready, I’m already jamming to some exclusive Maskandi."

@Melanin_Mmaps said:

"As long as we get the wedding invite."

@Patty_Goxo said:

@steynmolema joked:

"Your whole marriage would be like, this is not Malema 's house. And umfazi ma yetwa uyadelela. So congrats, maMkhulu."

