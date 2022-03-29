South African singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana is living her best life in London as she explores the city

The star has been taking her fans along in her adventures thanks to her frequent uploads on her social media pages

In one post, the Ndiredi singer was hanging out with renowned South African singer and songwriter Nakhane Mahlakahlaka

Simphiwe Dana has been exploring the city of London. Her fans and followers also got to enjoy the adventures with her, thanks to her frequent social media posts.

Simphiwe Dana shares pictures of her London trip. Image: @simphiwedana

Source: Instagram

The star rose to prominence for her creative social commentary and activism through music as a political art form in her native Xhosa language. the award-winning star who has released hits such as Ndiredi is also set to drop her new offering titled Moya this April.

Dana's Instagram stories have been full of beautiful fun-filled pictures.

The Mayine hitmaker had social media buzzing when she posted a picture alongside renowned Mzansi singer, songwriter and poet Nakhane Mahlakahlaka. Nakhane is known for featuring in the 2017 feature film Inxeba by John Trengove. She wrote:

"Turning heads in London."

@_cocobeing_ commented:

"Is that Nakhane?"

@_thandile.ntshwanti_ noted:

"I don’t blame them. ❤️. You are looking absolutely stunning."

Below are some of the snaps from the star's adventures.

