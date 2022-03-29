Thembi Seete is serving sweet birthday vibes on her timeline after sharing snaps of her Cape Town escape in which she posed next to a classic VW Beetle

The Gomora actress celebrated her birthday recently and her fans wanted to see her full outfit, hence she posted the pics on her Instagram account

The stunner also thanked everyone who sent her a birthday message and her celeb friends and fans continued to applaud her for always looking fabulous

Thembi Seete is in Cape Town for her birthday celebrations. The Gomora actress impressed her fans and industry peers with the snaps she took while enjoying life in the Mother City.

Thembi Seete is in Cape Town for her birthday celebration. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

The star took to social media to appreciate her peeps for their birthday messages. Most of them had asked to see her full birthday outfit; hence she posted the stunning snaps.

In the pics, the singer poses next to an adorable classic VW Beetle. Thembi Seete captioned her Instagram post:

"Guys, you asked for a complete picture to see my outfit. Here we go and I also want to thank you for your kind, heartwarming birthday messages. I love and appreciate you guys; thank you for your support. Blessings."

Mzansi celebs and her fans took to her comment section to praise her for always looking fabulous.

Winnie Ntshaba commented:

"Hope your year is a blissful and blessed one my sis."

Refilwe Modiselle wrote:

"Happy belated blessed birthday my love @thembiseete_. May God continue to keep you the most incredible and gracious soul. Thank you for being love personified to me. Thank you for being life giving in your spirit. God bless you and may He keep you for us Big Sis. I love you madly."

princessmahlang said:

"You're so beautiful hle!"

eunice_sundance commented:

"You never disappoint sis' Tey, love you lots always."

mmamotho_mnisi said:

"I liked this post so many times, it must show on your side 1000 likes from me."

itss.bokigirl wrote:

"Happy belated birthday."

morry92 added:

"Girl that looks so good on you."

