Thembi Seete has posted behind-the-scenes pics of Thati and Phumlani's glamorous wedding and Mzansi is here for all the fashion

The cast of Gomora rocked black designer outfits as they sat in the wedding venue while the two lovebirds tied the knot in the latest episode of the show

The viewers of the telenovela shared that the award-winning actress and the rest of the show's cast members looked stunning in their black outfits

Thembi Seete has taken to social media to share the behind-the-scenes snaps of Gomora's glamorous wedding. Viewers saw Thati and Phumlani get hitched in the latest episode of the show.

Thembi Seete posted behind the scenes pics of ’Gomora’s glamorous wedding. Image: @thembiseete

The award-winning actress took to her timeline and posted snaps of the cast rocking fashionable black designer outfits at the wedding venue. The pics also show the lovebirds Phumlani and Thati posing next to a priest at the altar.

Thembi, who plays the character of Gladys in the soapie, also shared a clip of her troublesome hubby, Melusi, walking in while the wedding was in full swing. He came to cause trouble as he's also in love with Thati. Thembi Seete captioned her post:

"Everything about this day was perfect. Glamorous Gomora wedding."

Peeps took to Thembi's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on her post.

viwechumani said:

"Yhuuuu Gladys, you looked amazing. That husband of yours, Melusi uyahlupha yho. I was soo embarrassed for you."

dinewithrato commented:

"You're so good in this role. You looked stunning."

mangamart wrote:

"But the way you treat Melusi makes me shed tears."

veli_xulu said:

"I thought it was a funeral… This marriage won’t last, lol. I thought it was a gathering of the witches."

_vanessaandy_ added:

"You look so beautiful."

Thati and Phumlani's wedding leaves Mzansi in awe

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thathi and Phumlani's wedding ceremony was simple and elegant. Fans loved the all-black theme, they thought it was stylish.

The guests were dressed to the nines. According to Savana News, the wedding was nothing short of a fashion show. The publication further notes that the Gomora cast was up to the task as they showed up in designer outfits.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the wedding. Many are happy that Thathi has found love, others are of the view that Phumlani is too good to be true. Other viewers believe that Buhle is only tolerating Uncle P because he is her ticket out of the ghetto, but only time will tell.

