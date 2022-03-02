Popular Mzansi Magic soapie Gomora topped the South African social media trending list after it aired the latest episodes

Viewers of the telenovela got to witness the much-awaited Thathi and Phumlani's wedding ceremony

As expected the wedding was marred with controversy as some unexpected guests such as Gladys and Melusi showed up

Gomora viewers can all agree that the telenovela has been full of twists and turns right from the first episode. The show has seen some actors such as Melusi played by the talented Zolisa Xavula turn from fan favourite to boring.

Gomora's Thathi and Phumlani's controversial wedding had peeps talking, many did not think it was necessary for Melusi to speak. Image: Twitter

These past weeks fans have been on the edges of their seats as they saw Thathi fall in love with her late husband's brother Phumlani.

Thathi and Phumlani's wedding ceremony was simple and elegant. Fans loved the all-black theme, they thought it was stylish. The guests were dressed to the nines. According to Savana News, the wedding was nothing short of a fashion show. The publication further notes that the Gomora cast was up to the task as they showed up in designer outfits.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the wedding. Many are happy that Thathi has found love, others are of the view that Phumlani is too good to be true. Other viewers believe that Buhle is only tolerating Unle P because he is her ticket out of the ghetto, but only time will tell.

@Mandlela9 commented:

"Melusi's is so unnecessary and confusing, wrong time, wrong place, wrong words I mean everything about this is wrong, what a mess y'all #GomoraMzansi"

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"I assume starting from next week Phumlani will be showing his true colours, I still don't trust him."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"Mzanzi Melusi stopped the wedding to apologise in front of everyone? This guy loves attention."

@girl_kaybee commented:

"#GomoraMzansi please, Buhle just wanted to get out of the ghetto, even Melusi couldn't stop her bag."

