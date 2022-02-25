The Wife Season 2 is the talk of the town as fans keep praising the Showmax telenovela and its cast

The much anticipated Season 2 premiered on Thursday 17 February and it broke local streaming records

The Showmax Telenovela, which is based on the Dudu Busani-Dube novel, Hlomu: The Wife, features stars like Bonko Khoza and Khanyi Mbau

Showmax's trending telenovela The Wife is setting the bar very high for other local shows. The second season of the drama series dropped a week ago, prompting the show to trend on social media.

Following the release of the three episodes on the streaming platform, names from the show's characters, such as Hlomu, Zandile, Mqhele and Nkosana, topped the Twitter trends list as fans shared their views on the show.

According to ZAlebs, The Wife Season 2 broke Showmax's streaming records by having the most first-day views. The publication also reports that the hit TV show had three times more views than the first season, which premiered in November 2021.

The South African further reports that when the first season of the show was released last year, it outperformed notable shows such as The Game of Thrones, The River and even Devilsdorp.

Khanyi Mbau, who plays Zandile on the show, reacted to the news. The star took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of the statistics and wrote:

"To God be the glory #thewifeshowmax @showmaxonline."

“They laugh at me”: Khanyi Mbau admits she struggles with isiZulu on The Wife

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau stole the hearts of the viewers of The Wife following her performance in the drama series. Khanyi plays Zandile, the wife of the eldest Zulu brother, Nkosana Zulu, played by Mondli Makhoba.

Following the premiere of the second season of the famous Showmax telenovela, Mbau topped social media trends as viewers applauded her acting skills. Despite the stellar performance, the actress has opened up about some of the problems she faces while shooting The Wife.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday World, Khanyi Mbau admitted that she struggles with isiZulu, the primary language spoken on the telenovela. The 36-year-old star told the publication that despite being isiZulu being her mother tongue, she does not fully understand the language.

