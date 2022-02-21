Khanyi Mbau has admitted that she is struggling with her mother language isiZulu in the Showmax telenovela The Wife

Khanyi, who plays the role of Zandile The Resolute in the popular drama series, has been praised by fans for her stellar performance

The Wife Season 2 premiered on the online streaming platform Showmax on Thursday 17 February and has been trending on social media since then

Khanyi Mbau stole the hearts of the viewers of The Wife following her performance in the drama series. Khanyi plays Zandile, the wife of the eldest Zulu brother, Nkosana Zulu, played by Mondli Makhoba.

Khanyi Mbau has admitted that she gets lost in isiZulu translation on "The Wife": Image RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images and @mbaureloaded/Instagram

Following the premiere of the second season of the famous Showmax telenovela, Mbau topped social media trends as viewers applauded her acting skills. Despite the stellar performance, the actress has opened up about some of the problems she has been facing while shooting The Wife.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday World, Khanyi Mbau admitted that she struggles with isiZulu, the primary language spoken on the telenovela. The 36-year-old star told the publication that despite being isiZulu being her mother tongue, she does not fully understand the language.

She said:

“Sometimes they speak on set, and I don’t understand a thing, they laugh at me. Imagine at 36 and I am still trying to learn a language I thought I knew.”

The Happiness is a Four-letter Word star also added that language was not going to be a barrier if she was acting in a soapie where she gets to create the character herself, reports The South African.

"If it was a soapie where I get to create a character it would be easier. But this character exists somewhere in the universe, people know her and feel like they have a relationship with her.”

“It makes it very hard to make decisions and I need to consider what the viewers and fans feel,” said Mbau.

“The Wife”: Khanyi Mbau shares behind the scenes footage from season 2, Mzansi approves

In related news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau is the talk of the town following her killer performance in The Wife season two. Mbau who is playing Zandile, the first wife of the Zulu family had fans bowing down after just a few episodes.

New episodes of the intriguing telenovela dropped today and Mbau had been sharing reminders and counting down to the day with her fans. The Red Room actress has been giving her followers a glimpse of how all the action came to be.

Taking to her Instagram page Mbau posted some behind-the-scenes clips from The Wife. In one Instagram post, the actress posted a video together with her castmates and police cars flashing blue lights and wrote:

"The scariest roadblock #BTS @showmaxonline #thewifeshowmax Season two."

