Mfundi Vundla has been a major player in South African TV as he had a hand in many iconic shows, including backstage Jozi H and the iconic film How to Steal Two Million

Seasoned producer, Mfundi Vundla, opened up about what he enjoys in life and his future goals for TV and film

The legendary TV guru, Mfundi Vundla is now 76 years old woman, and he took the time to open up about his personal life and long career in TV. Mfundi Vundla had a hand in many South African productions and says he still has more to do.

Mfundi Vundla celebrated his birthday with his wife Karen, their son, his wife and the producer's grandson Image: Facebook/Mfundi Vundla/Getty Images/ John Liebenberg

Source: Facebook

Mfundi Vundla had a beautiful night in Parktown, in the North of Johannesburg for his 76th birthday. Mfundi Vundla celebrated his special day in the company of his entire family, his wife Kare, their son Charlie and his wife Alicia with their son, Aviwe.

Mfundi Vundla's love for cars, books and all things Italian

Mfundi Vundla enjoyed spending time with his entire family on his birthday. Mfundi described his evening, saying he ate Spanish food, paella, for his birthday, which he shared with his wife, Karen and daughter-in-law Alicia. He said:

"We started off with a champagne toast and then enjoyed the Spanish cuisine the restaurant is known for. The food was great and what made it memorable was that we were together."

Mfundi opened up about his interests outside of TV. The icon said he enjoys playing golf and visiting bookstores such as Exclusive Books or where they sell rare book collections. Mfundi also has a soft spot for cars. He said:

"I love classic cars. I happen to own a 1998 Jaguar XK8 soft top. I’ve loved Jaguar cars since I was a kid growing up in Dube, Soweto. My love for Jaguar cars was triggered by Dr. Chivuho who owned a E Type Jaguar. He lived in Meadowlands. I promised myself that when I grow to be a man, I must buy a Jaguar too."

Vundla also enjoys Italian fashion and thinks "italian designer are the epitome of style". Mfundi also loves Italian culture and has created two operas, Winnie the Opera and Hani to honour freedom fighters Winnie Mandela and Chris Hani.

Mfundo Vundla's career hits and plans for Vusi Kunene

Speaking on his career move and he says that he started Morula Pictures, his production company, in an effort to give South Africans "good television and film works", he said:

"It was all about passion and never thought it would be so popular."

Mfundi says he is most proud of Generations, Backstage , Jozi H, Magic Seller. For film, he highlighted Soweto Green, How To Steal Two Million and Country Of My Skull.

Vundla reveals that he created a pre-colonial series, Amaxhosa, for M-Net, but it never got aired. He said:

"Unfortunately M-Net got cold feet and chose not to proceed with the project because it was may be too big for them."

In future, the seasoned producer says he would love to work with Vusi Kunene, whom he thinks is a top actor in South Africa and has work ready for him based on novel prize-winning author JM Coetzee's Boyhood. Vundla says he hopes to produce the films between 2024 and 2025.

"I have been busy writing the script for a film for him to star in for close to two years now. I own the film rights to the book, BOYHOOD by JM Coetzee. I hope to produce both films in the next two to three years."

Mfundi Vundla dishes out advice for future TV writers and producers

Mfundi dedicated his last words to hopefuls looking to work in TV. He advises that the easiest method is watching as many movies and dramas as possible daily and reading. He said:

"Getting into this habit will teach you the structure of films and television. Another good habit to inculcate is reading books, magazines and newspapers. These will give you story ideas as well as teach you how to write stories."

He concluded that "passion for the craft is the paramount goal rather than being a celebrity or being rich."

South Africans recognise Mfundi as one of the most popular producers. Fans see Vundla as an inspiration who has made strides in telling African stories.

Iviwe M. Langazane commented:

"I would love to work with an icon like you one day, Sir Vundla."

Da-bhovunganier Khozar commented:

"The national legend."

Sibuthe Dambuza commented:

"I salute you well done in Africa."

Mamoroesi Charlotte Tsunke commented:

"So true when art is your passion telling a story is never hard....keep up the good work."

Wayne Plaxedes Makanyire commented:

"I salute you sir. You are an inspiration."

