Dr Musa Mthombeni is a busy man, juggling being the host of SABC 2's 'Vital Signs' and being a medical doctor at the Department of Health

Mthombeni is married to former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, and the couple recently enjoyed a West Coast retreat

We delve deeper into Mthombeni's love for cars and which whips he currently owns

We chat to Dr Musa Mthombeni about his passion for cars and where he and his wife, Miss SA 2015, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, enjoy road trips to South Africa.

Dr Musa Mthombeni is currently the host of SABC 2's medical show Vital Signs. Image: Instagram

Briefly News spoke exclusively with Mthombeni, and he opened up about when he first started noticing cool cars; he said:

"Growing up in the hood as as kid always meant you'd like cars, I remember my parents bought a (BMW) 520i or 525i and it had a sunroof, and I was in love. That's when I thought cars are so cool."

Moving on to the cars he owns, Mthombeni is a BMW fan, and he gives us the scoop, he said:

"I have 4 Series Convertible and my E30 323i green gush, and I'm currently interested in building other vehicles."

