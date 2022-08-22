Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni recently enjoyed spending time in the Haval H6

The couple took the luxury Chinese SUV on a drive along the picturesque West Coast

The H6 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox and priced from R419 900

Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, enjoyed a relaxing drive in the Haval H6 in the Western Cape for a romantic lunch date.

Musa Mthombeni shared a series of pics on social media relaxing with his wife in the Western Cape. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

The medical doctor and broadcaster posted a tweet showing off the whip and included a selfie with Liesl as they drove to Langebaan along the West Coast for lunch on Sunday, 21 August.

The couple were test driving the Haval H6, which went on sale in July 2021. The H6 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 150kW and 320Nm mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, Quickpic reports.

#HavalDrive along the West Coast for lunch in Langebaan

The SUV is fitted with cool technology, such as a heads-up display, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch high-definition instrument panel display. A wireless smartphone charging dock eliminates the need for a cable.

The H6's comfort is defined by its leather seats with a heating option on certain models, and it's fitted with a raft of safety features, including ESP, HD 360-degree view camera, lane departure warning, parking assist, and a blind spot monitoring system.

According to Haval, the top-of-the-range Super Luxury model is priced at R514 900 and includes all of the features mentioned.

Source: Briefly News