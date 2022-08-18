Sizwe Dhlomo was thoroughly impressed by what of his one of his latest whips, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, can do for safety

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo decided to share just how advanced his new vehicle of choice compared to others

Sizwe Dhlomo's followers were thoroughly blown away by what the businessman could afford to get as his new ride

Sizwe Dhlomo was excited to brag that his car would not be easy to steal. Sizwe Dhlomo fawned over the car as netizens quickly figured out that he was referring to his Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Sizwe Dhlomo raved about a feature that comes with his new Mercedes Benz S-class, and netizens were impressed, except for a few who had different opinions.Image: Instagram/@sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo bragged about how his car only unlocks under certain conditions. Sizwe Dhlomo's post had others cracking jokes about how thieves would still find a way in.

Netizens react to Sizwe Dhlomo's Mercedes-Benz S-Class

In a post on Twitter, Sizwe said that the door handles on his newly purchased Mercedes S-class only appear if he has the key in his pocket or the app on his phone.

Sizwe is sure that his car is safer than others, but some netizens are not convinced that the feature is groundbreaking.

@Pri2Lunar commented:

"Honestly, there is nothing special about that unless the key code changes each time as criminals clone the code and off they go with your car in two minutes."

Peeps were mostly impressed by the Mercedes S-Class feature, with some even wishing the same was on their cars.

@project5O9 commented:

"Yerrr, what expensive car level is this now?"

@Itu_De_Mabe commented:

"New S Class. I won't forgive @BMW for bringing this feature when they created a four series concept over fiveyears ago and then ditched it in the production model. Now we look behind the Merc!"

@The_real_nkuli commented:

"They will approach your car with and take you with it."

Source: Briefly News