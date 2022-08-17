Sizwe Dhlomo posted a pic of the interior of his Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan

The large infotainment OLED touchscreen in the new W223 model measures 12.8-inch and centrally located in the cabin

Dhlomo showed off what music track he was listening to: T.I's 'Every chance I get'

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Twitter star Sizwe Dhlomo posted a pic of the large infotainment touchscreen in his whip on social media.

A look at Sizwe Dhlomo's new luxury Mercedes-Benz S-Class priced from R2 300 000. Image: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty / Netcarshow

Source: UGC

The S-Class is the flagship model of the German carmaker's range and is priced from R2 349 889, reports Mercedes-Benz.

While we can't confirm which model Dhlomo owns, the social media star and entrepreneur posted a pic of the W223's interior.

The new S-Class has up several screens, including one for the instrument cluster, however, the main one is the infotainment 12.8-inch screen.

According to AutoWeek, the screen offers the brightest resolution fitted to the brand's technology.

Dhlomo posted a picture on Twitter showcasing the screen and pointed to a music track he was listening to. The song is by United States rapper T.I with a track called Every chance I get.

The young man's followers lauded his choice in music.

Cassper brings the heat in a viral post featuring a lux McLaren supercar

Briefly News reports Cassper Nyovest's social media post blew up after sharing a pic of his McLaren GT.

The 31-year-old rapper is well-known for his expensive car collection, including a Ferrari, Bentley and Rolls-Royce. One of his recent additions to his fleet is a McLaren GT.

Nyovest looked fly in his burgundy suit, and the tweet quickly went viral with over 7 000 likes. The McLaren GT is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 456kW and 630Nm and is worth R4 million.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News