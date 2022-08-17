The door handles on a Tesla Model 3 are set flush against the door, and a video on social media shows different ways owner open the door

The viral video has a fictious list of owners ranging from the 'old man', 'new guy', 'semi pro' and 'pro'

The internet reacted with many viewers offering their opinions on what they thought of the video

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A viral video illustrating the different ways to open a Tesla's door has gained traction on social media.

The Tesla Model 3 door handles can be tricky to open; a Tik Tok video shows the various methods of how to open them. Image: Spencer Platt Getty / Tik Tok

Source: UGC

According to the Tik Tok account @poullarsenas, there are several 'types' of Tesla owners who have different ways to open the electric car's door.

The video illustrates how the owners ranging 'old man', 'new guy', 'semi pro' and 'pro' would open the door.

According to Tesla, the entry-level Model 3 costs $35 000 or around R565 867 and is currently not for sale in South Africa. Its offers range of over 500km on a single fully charged battery.

Watch the video below and look out for the comments below the clip:

@Alistaire says:

"So it could have been just a button."

@Branden Wenderoth says:

"Worst door handles in a car ever."

suutarihcr2 says:

"The legend: no tesla."

@private.account.hii says

"Why not use a regular handle like normal cars?"

@olenvainutelias says:

"That doesn't look very practical."

South Africans react to seeing Tesla electric Model 3 car spotted in Joburg while traffic lights aren't working

Briefly News reports that a Tesla Model 3 electric luxury sedan was spotted driving in Johannesburg. South Africans couldn't help reacting to something else they saw in the image.

The viral post was uploaded on Polow Stance's Facebook page and was shared over 750 times. The Model 3 costs $35 000 or around R565 867 and is currently not for sale in South Africa.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News