A stylish woman celebrated her new BMW hot hatchback on Twitter in a lavish fashion.

A snazzy BMW hot hatchback purchased by an accomplished lady has Mzansi impressed. Images: @_Tshisevhe/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@_Tshisevhe, who is also a chartered accountant, shared her new luxurious purchase in a Twitter post. The car is a brand new sporty BMW hatchback that looks like it packs a serious punch.

The car was draped in a black sheet and a bright red bow before the new Beamer girl lifted the veil. With a closer glance at the car, you see "MPERFORMANCE" plastered on the side skirts, showing that the luxurious lady will be handling serious horsepower.

Luxury cars tend to be very sporty in addition to all the bells and whistles, and being able to purchase one is something to be proud of.

Many tweeps were impressed by the flashy car and the woman for her major achievement:

@sirboring_26 posted:

"I can see you choose the package that includes indicators. May you enjoy and drive her like she owes you money. Congratulations."

@E2melz02 shared:

"I saw this picture yesterday and didn't even realise it was you. Congratulations girl, a girl's dream car."

@Rough_Angell commented:

"Well done Fhumu! Shes absolutely gorgeous!"

@PalesaM__ said:

"This is literally my dream first car, congratulations!!!"

@fuluufhelo mentioned:

"It’s so beautiful! Congratulations ❤️"

@Nozipho522 commented:

"Beautiful babe you got, congratulations sis'wam!"

Source: Briefly News