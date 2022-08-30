South African singer Makhadzi is enjoying the fruits of her labour with a new Maserati SUV after a disappointing SAMAs performance

The 26-year-old recently won a South African Music Award in the 28th edition of the awards show for local artists

The Maserati SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and has an automatic gearbox for rapid changes

South African singer Makhadzi got over her frustrations of a disappointing performance at the 28th SAMAs by enjoying her new Maserati SUV.

26-year-old singer Makhadzi is enjoying the lux life with a Maserati SUV. Image: Instagram

The MaGear singer wasn't happy with how much time she had to prepare for her performance, reports IOL.

The 26-year-old's frustrations boiled over onto social media, and she posted a series of tweets detailing what took place on Sunday evening, The Citizen reports.

Makhadzi has since deleted the tweets that said she declined to use the show's choreographers.

There was some consolation for the Limpopo musician as she collected the prize for Best Collaboration for her hit Ghanama with Prince Benza.

However, it's not all doom and gloom for Makhadzi, as a post emerged on social media of the musician posing in front of a Maserati Levante.

The whip costs R2 million and is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with over 200kW and 500Nm. In addition, the SUV is fitted with an all-wheel-drive system that provides superior traction on various road surfaces.

Maserati reports that several of the Italian SUV's standout features include leather pews and a sport mode as part of the different driving modes on offer.

