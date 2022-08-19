SA Rapper Blxckie, 23, Celebrates Buying New Car and It’s Hyundai’s Cool Bus with Interesting Tech
- South African rapper Blxckie showed off his new whip on Instagram, a Hyundai H1
- The Durban-born musician caption his post: "super prada myself, super grateful and super thankful. this is a lot, really came from nothing"
- The South Korean van is super cool with multiple seats, Bose sound system and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine
South African rapper Blxckie celebrated buying a new whip: Hyundai's latest H1 van.
According to Blxckie's Instagram post, he is proud of his new purchase and offered some poses for his photographer.
The post says:
"Sek’vele kwathengeka imoto!! Super prada myself, super grateful and super thankful. this is a lot, really came from nothing."
According to Hyundai SA, the H1 is powered by a turbodiesel engine which gives it lots of torque and helps reduce the fuel consumption.
Briefly News reports that a young Public Relations consultant, Yolanda Dali, celebrated purchasing a new car and her post went viral on social media.
Dali is an entrepreneur who posted a pic of her obtaining the key to her new sleek South Korean hatchback at the Kia dealership.
The young lady who lives in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal and South Africans offered their congratulations on her two Instagram posts.
The Rio's pricing starts from R286 995 and is powered by a petrol engine with either a manual gearbox or automatic options.
Hundreds of South Africans commented on Dali's post with beautiful messages of support for the young lady. Dali is a Public Relations consultant and thanked God for her new Kia.
