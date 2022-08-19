Global site navigation

SA Rapper Blxckie, 23, Celebrates Buying New Car and It’s Hyundai’s Cool Bus with Interesting Tech
Cars and Tech

SA Rapper Blxckie, 23, Celebrates Buying New Car and It’s Hyundai’s Cool Bus with Interesting Tech

by  Sean Parker
  • South African rapper Blxckie showed off his new whip on Instagram, a Hyundai H1
  • The Durban-born musician caption his post: "super prada myself, super grateful and super thankful. this is a lot, really came from nothing"
  • The South Korean van is super cool with multiple seats, Bose sound system and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South African rapper Blxckie celebrated buying a new whip: Hyundai's latest H1 van.

Blxckie
SA rapper Blxckie celebrates buying new car, Hyundai's cool Staria bus. Image: Instagram
Source: UGC

According to Blxckie's Instagram post, he is proud of his new purchase and offered some poses for his photographer.

The post says:

"Sek’vele kwathengeka imoto!! Super prada myself, super grateful and super thankful. this is a lot, really came from nothing."

Donate now and save a life! Join Briefly x Gift of the Givers blanket drive!

Read also

Goals! Young woman buys new whip at 21 and offers best advice for first-time buyers

According to Hyundai SA, the H1 is powered by a turbodiesel engine which gives it lots of torque and helps reduce the fuel consumption.

Briefly News reports that a young Public Relations consultant, Yolanda Dali, celebrated purchasing a new car and her post went viral on social media.

Dali is an entrepreneur who posted a pic of her obtaining the key to her new sleek South Korean hatchback at the Kia dealership.

The young lady who lives in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal and South Africans offered their congratulations on her two Instagram posts.

The Rio's pricing starts from R286 995 and is powered by a petrol engine with either a manual gearbox or automatic options.

Hundreds of South Africans commented on Dali's post with beautiful messages of support for the young lady. Dali is a Public Relations consultant and thanked God for her new Kia.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel