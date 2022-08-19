South African rapper Blxckie showed off his new whip on Instagram, a Hyundai H1

The Durban-born musician caption his post: "super prada myself, super grateful and super thankful. this is a lot, really came from nothing"

The South Korean van is super cool with multiple seats, Bose sound system and a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine

South African rapper Blxckie celebrated buying a new whip: Hyundai's latest H1 van.

According to Blxckie's Instagram post, he is proud of his new purchase and offered some poses for his photographer.

"Sek’vele kwathengeka imoto!! Super prada myself, super grateful and super thankful. this is a lot, really came from nothing."

According to Hyundai SA, the H1 is powered by a turbodiesel engine which gives it lots of torque and helps reduce the fuel consumption.

