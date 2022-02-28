Somizi Mhlongo recently had the opportunity to live out his backup singer dreams for his best friend Vusi Nova at one of his shows

The IdolsSA judge was rocking the stage, singing and dancing his heart out as he supported Nova with his champagne glass in hand

Followers took to the comments to express their love for Somizi and Vusi's friendship, many deemed the pair the ultimate friendship goals

Somizi and Vusi Nova have taken their friendship to the stage. The two celebrities headed a performance together with Nova in front and Mhlongo singing backup. Fans absolutely loved the power friendship content.

Vusi Nova and Somizi Mhlongo have formed a power duo. The famous besties rocked a crowd this past weekend when Somizi took on the role of Nova's backup singer.

The extravagant media personality shared a video of himself and Vusi driving the crowd wild on Instagram. The comment section flooded with loving comments from fans. Somizi wrote:

"Ladies and gentleman meet thee back up singer.....the only back up who does it with a glass of champagne in hand.'

@innosadiki said:

"He is blessed to have a friend like you ❤️. This is love personified. Keep it up guys. Wishing you both success."

@mrs_sandlane wrote:

"This kind of friendship is important man."

@cecemadwe commented:

"Having a friend like you is wholesome."

@twnzboutiq added:

"Whooooo SHEMMMMMM. You are a REAL deal."

Vusi and Somizi are such good friends that SowetanLIVE reported that many followers were beginning to feel a little suspicious. Peeps fueled dating rumours when Mhlongo and Nova were spending a lot of time together.

