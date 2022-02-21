Somizi Mhlongo has shown his glam team some major love and appreciation for their stunning work that could survive a whole war

The flamboyant celebrity shared a video of himself in the shower after a long day of slaying, with his hair and makeup looking fresh as ever

Followers joined in on the appreciation in the comment section as the peeps watched in awe of the indestructible facebeat

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Somizi Mhlongo has all of his followers applauding his hair and makeup squad. The celeb shared a video of himself after a long day, where his hair and make up still looked fresh as ever. Somizi's followers took to the comments to share their reactions.

Somizi applauds his glam squad for their unshakable work on his wig and makeup. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

It goes without saying that Somizi is one of the most stylish celebs when he steps out into the scene. But behind every extravagant celeb is a glam squad that makes it happen and Somgaga is showing some love to his fairies.

The Idols SA judge took to Instagram to share a video of himself taking a shower, while his wig and makeup remained unshaken. He wrote:

"Guys please give a standing ovation to my make up artist and hairstylist for their genius work....even during shower l am is still intact."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Followers took to the comments to join in on celebrating the talented individuals.

@tian2227 said:

"I have put my fon down I stood up I am clapping."

@bongiwe_ndlovukazi commented:

"What in the permanent make up is going on here Somizi?"

@londie_london_official wrote:

"Haibohh! This hair is yours mos."

Somizi has been having a series of wins lately. News24 reports that Mhlongo has returned to the Idols SA judging panel and moving forward from one of the darkest periods of his life. The media personality is back and better, making sure not to miss a beat.

“Wuu Shem” Somizi comes through with flamboyant, colourful hairstyle, SA thinks he’s slaying

Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo was serving looks on his social media. The media personality went all out with long locks being the order of the day. Fans absolutely loved the new looks as they filled up the comment section.

When it comes to looks, Somizi Mhlongo is all about the wow factor.

The extravagant media personality has showcased two brand new hairstyles that are all about the centimetres. Somgaga took to Instagram to share the photos of his hairdo's that haad fans raving.

Source: Briefly News