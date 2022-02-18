Somizi Mhlongo has debuted two brand new hairstyles as part of his looks for the upcoming 18th season of Idols SA

The TV personality who is well-known for his over the top personality photographed himself with long colourful locks

Followers were loving the two new looks as they took to the comments to share their raving opinions of Somgaga

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo is serving looks on his social media. The media personality went all out with long locks being the order of the day. Fans absolutely loved the new looks as they filled up the comment section.

Somizi Mhlongo rocks brand new lengthy locks. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

When it comes to looks, Somizi Mhlongo is all about the wow factor. The extravagant media personality has showcased two brand new hairstyles that are all about the centimetres.

Somgaga took to Instagram to share the photos of his hairdo's that haad fans raving.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@sandy_jones001 said:

"The queen is back."

@luzuko_bhabane wrote:

"It’s giving Nicki Minaj Motorsport vibes."

@official_richarddeklerk commented:

"Y’all must stay clear because Somizi is here."

@nolowho said:

"I'm so happy that you're coming back. When God has said yes no man can say no. When he has opened that door no one can close it. Even your Ancestors are backing you up. Love u soooooooo much."

Somizi is on a career-high at the moment as The Citizen reported that he will be returning to the Idols SA judging panel. Mhlongo will be joined by JR and Thembi Seete in finding Mzansi's next big star.

Somizi Responds to Abuse Allegations as He Returns to Judge Spot on 'Idols SA': “Innocent Until Proven Guilty”

Briefly News reported that Somizi has made his official return to the Idols SA judging table. The choreographer, who was forced to take leave from the show after abuse allegations, is back and has spoken up about it all. Mhlongo is delighted to be back after going through one of the hardest times of his life.

Somizi is back and doing so much better. The celeb has spoken up about going through one of the darkest periods of his life as he dealt with abuse allegations from his ex-husband Mohale Motaung that almost cost him his career.

ZAlebs reports that Somizi is has returned to Idols SA with two new judges, rapper JR and Thembi Seete, by his side. The media personality is really looking forward to judging the singing competition after being cut from the previous season.

Source: Briefly News