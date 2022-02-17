Somizi Mhlongo is beaming with excitement at the thought of returning to Idols SA Season 18 with his judging chair still available for him

The media personality has finally spoken up about the abuse allegations that resulted in him being given forced leave from a few gigs

Mhlongo still maintains the stance that he is not guilty of any accusations made by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung

Somizi has made his official return to the Idols SA judging table. The choreographer, who was forced to take leave from the show after abuse allegations, is back and has spoken up about it all. Mhlongo is delighted to be back after going through one of the hardest times of his life.

Somizi reiterates his innocence as he returns to the 'Idols SA' judging panel.

Source: Getty Images

Somizi is back and doing so much better. The celeb has spoken up about going through one of the darkest periods of his life as he dealt with abuse allegations from his ex-husband Mohale Motaung that almost cost him his career.

ZAlebs reports that Somizi is has returned to Idols SA with two new judges, rapper JR and Thembi Seete, by his side. The media personality is really looking forward to judging the singing competition after being cut from the previous season.

Speaking about everything that has gone on, Somizi said:

"Honestly as you may have all noticed, I haven't spoken about anything. My private life is my private life and my work life is my work life. I feel like I can't say anything at the moment and I don't was to say anything. All I can say is that it was one of the toughest times in my career but we move on like they say you are innocent until proven guilty."

The Citizen reports that Somizi is looking for something different from this season's contestants. The judge wants singers who will explore the many genres that Mzansi has to offer. When asked about who he would like to see winning, Somizi said:

"I want someone from Amapiano to win, to continue to show this is South African Idols."

