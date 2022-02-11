Somizi Mhlongo is the master of relatable content and his latest video about petrol chronicles has his followers in tears

The media personality shared a video of himself anxiously driving on his reserve tank and trying to get to the garage on time

The hopeful video reminded many of their own moments of driving on nothing but hopes and peeps began sharing some hilarious hacks

Somizi has done it again with his hilariously relatable social media posts. The choreographer sparked a conversation about driving on an empty tank and holding your breath that you make it to the next destination.

Somizi has started a hilariously relatable chat about empty petrol tank drives. Image: @somizi

Somizi has followers laughing in tears as they remember the lengths they have gone to to make sure that their empty tank gets them where they need to be.

Mhlongo took to Instagram to share a video of himself hoping and praying that his reserve tank will get him to the garage. The celeb blindly hopped into his car and headed to the gym and ran some errands. It was only on his drive back that realised that he was driving on a prayer.

Somizi said that he even turned the radio off in an attempt to spare some petrol.

Followers headed to the comments to share some of the tricks that they have used to make sure that the reserve tanks get really stretched out.

@ashleybdamons said:

"It's that I know my car vibes."

@sange_luntu_m commented:

"uCula uThis little light of mine."

@pappythrill wrote:

"I think it’s a black thing…The switching off radio part is so true."

@thabilesponono added:

" I do d same so that I can be able to hear when the petrol is now on E for stop."

