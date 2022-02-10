Lasizwe is apparently ready to risk it all for his current lover as he now wants to start posting his bae's pics online

The media personality told his fans that what happened to him last year is so old news as he believes in his new flame

The reality TV star's warnings fell on deaf ears as he shared that he's so enjoying his new relationship with his new boo

Lasizwe is reportedly ready to post his new man. The reality TV star took to social media recently to share that he's ready to risk it all for his new lover.

The media personality told his followers that he's considering posting his new darling but is a bit hesitant because of how his last relationship ended.

He took to his Instagram stories to ask peeps if he should post his new flame on his timeline because he believes he has found the one. ZAlebs reports that the star added:

"Last year is last year guys and one thing about me – I believe in indoda and I will die on a hill for Indoda soo should I do?"

According to the publication, Lasizwe drove to the airport to drop off his ex-bae and then later bumped into him at Great Dane with someone else.

Lasizwe also took to Twitter a few days ago to to brag about his new relationship. He tweeted:

"No ways…. Kumnandi kwa love lives here. Thank you baby."

Reacting to his post, peeps were quick to remind him how he got played the last time he was in a relationship.

@LondonRSA said:

"Your heart will always be eaten like this, coz you don't give yourself time to heal. And focus on making money as you always do....Batlohurda boy boy..."

@MphoCalvinM wrote:

"They gonna hurt you... ask me."

@lorry_always commented:

"I hope you find out that you’re cousins."

@mmeko_thabang added:

"So are you over indoda ye kettle?"

Lasizwe reacts to #NationalLunchDate

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media influencer Lasizwe had Mzansi laughing after sharing his hilarious reaction to the #NationalLunchDate.

It seems like the fiery young man was not all impressed with Pearl Thusi taking Mr Smeg on a date and took to Twitter to share his tongue-in-cheek disbelief. Heading online, @Lasizwe shared this funny reaction:

"That was my shoulder to cry on. #NationalLunchDate."

The silly tweet gathered many replies from social media users and while some were sympathetic to the cause, especially since Lasizwe went on a date with Mr Smeg first, others just weren't feeling it.

