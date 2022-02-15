After a decade of love and 2 kids later King Monada has finally gone down on one knee to propose to the love of his life

The Limpopo born singer shared videos of the moment he proposed to Lerato Ramawela on social media

King Monada also shared a heartfelt message stating that the past ten years may not have been easy but it was all worth it

Many celebrities celebrated Valentine's Day in different ways. However, Limpopo born singer King Monada decided to turn things up a notch when he popped the question to his long time partner Lerato.

Taking to his social media pages, the Idibala hitmaker posted a video where he was kneeling with a ring in his hand, much to the surprise of the unsuspecting Lerato who was overcome with emotion.

King Monada was not shy to express his undying love for Lerato in the Instagram posts. In one post, the Malwedhe singer shared a heartfelt message to the mother of his children. He said that although their relationship was not easy, it was worth all the hurdles. He said:

"Together for a decade❤️, it wasn't easy but worth it. Ready for more decades."

According to TimesLive, fellow musicians Makhadzi and Lady Du took to the comment sections to congratulate the pair on their engagement.

Makhadzi who also hails from Limpopo wrote:

"Oh my god! I am happy for Lerato, my friend. Congratulations to you guys. Lerato, you deserve this. I know these are tears of joy.'

"OMG I love this so much! Please, I'd like to personally write a love song for your wedding and perform it free of charge," commented Lady Du.

@KeMopedii wrote:

"You out did your bro, I can't point an independent artist who accomplished what you have achieved without the help from Major record labels, I bow my King."

