After many months of patience, King Monada has finally finished building his dream home in his hometown in Limpopo

The popular producer has been keeping his followers updated about the progress of his mansion, which cost him R1.5 million to build

Monada hosted a red carpet event to welcome some close friends, including famous faces Clement Maosa and Mashabela Galane

King Monada finally hosted his long-awaited housewarming party. The media personality spent months and millions building the house of his dreams in Limpopo and welcome some close friends and family to celebrate his completed house at a red carpet event.

King Monada hosted a red carpet event to welcome friends and family to his new home. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

King Monada went all-out with the housewarming party for his newly-built mansion. The celebrity has been working hard to build his dream home in his hometown in Limpopo.

TimesLIVE reported that the Limpopo-born artist hosted a red carpet event with Clement Maosa and comedian Mashabela Galane in attendance. The two famous guests made sure to let others know just how proud they were to see one of their own achieve something so big.

King Monada and guests took to Twitter to share some photos of the luxury event.

Clement Maosa wrote:

"Celebrating a brother @KingMonada more blessings, this is an inspiration to a black child!"

@CollenKM wrote:

"This is beautiful, King Monada, I love it when our celebrities post stuff like this to motivate our fans. By the way, I already forgave you for not inviting me as your celebrity friend."

@Phuti Salome20 said:

"King of the jungle! I am very proud of you and the wives must still become the most pillar that will hold you through. I love you, get more blessings from your creator. Hope those people brought gifts to fill up the house."

@LebohangSeefe tweeted:

"Talk about not owing a bank or townhouse somewhere in Jozi with instalment. This is what most artists fail to achieve. Well done Monada the king, your crib is WOW."

Briefly News reported that Limpopo-born talent King Monada is officially the new ambassador of the soft life. The media personality stunned followers when he shared photos of his new home, fresh from construction.

King Monada has shown fans that hard work really does pay off. The music sensation is living large and not too shy to show it. ZAlebs reports that Monada stopped the timeline when he gave peeps a sneak peek into his lavish home.

The stunning home is situated in Tzaneen and is said to have cost King Monada R1.5 million to build. The South African reports that the musician's garage had some luxury cars to decorate the large home. The comments lit up with praises from impressed fans.

