Black Coffee has blasted the media for publishing Riky Rick's final words to his wife Bianca Naidoo and his two children

The world-renowned music producer and DJ was speaking at the late rapper's memorial service in Johannesburg on Friday, 4 March

The Boss Zonke hitmaker's celeb friends such as Cassper Nyovest also spoke at the ceremony and described the late star as someone who had a beautiful soul

Black Coffee has slammed the South African media for invading late rapper Riky Rick's privacy. The world-renowned DJ blasted the media for penning the Boss Zonke hitmaker's final words to his family on their publications for all to read.

Addressing scores of people who attended the star's memorial service on Friday, 4 March, the Superman hitmaker shared that reading Riky's final letter to his fam on a newspaper didn't sit well with him.

The South African reports that letter was first published by Sunday World. Black Coffee also shared that he didn't like the story because it was written by a black journalist.

"Why are we not building ourselves as black people?"

Cassper Nyovest shared that King Kotini was his idol while speaking at the same memorial. He shared that the late award-winning star was everything he wanted to be. Speaking of how handsome he was, Mufasa said:

"I really thought he was such a beautiful man. Even as a guy, you had that thought that, 'Ay man, the broe is too much'. He also had a beautiful soul."

Mufasa went on to thank the fallen star's family "for giving us Riky Rick".

"Thank you to Bianca for being by his side... I just want to tell the family that we are with you should you need anything."

Lloyiso praised for touching performance at Riky Rick's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lloyiso has been praised for his touching performance at Riky Rick's funeral on Tuesday, 1 March. The singer had many people chopping onions on the timeline when he belted out his sad songs.

The star trended on social media following the heartfelt moment. Social media users who were streaming the funeral shared that they shed tears during the moving tribute.

The late rapper's fans took to Twitter to express how they felt when Lloyiso sang his heart out during the sad occasion. @TheThandoPhiri said:

"Wondering why this hit so hard. Listening to Lloyiso sing at the memorial, it’s just so painful. I really hope he is at peace now."

