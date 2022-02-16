Thembi Seete, rapper JR and Somizi have been revealed as the new judges on the upcoming season of Idols SA

The three entertainers have joined the singing competition following Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams' exit

Mzansi social media users are seemingly not impressed with the new judges as many questioned their singing abilities

Thembi Seete, rapper JR are reportedly set to join Somizi as the new Idols SA judges on the upcoming season of the singing competition.

Thembi Seete, JR and Somizi are the new 'Idols SA' judges. Image: @thembiseete, jrafrika, @somizi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi peeps have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the news. Many of them are seemingly not happy with all the judges. They shared different reasons why they think the show's producers made a bad call when they hired the three judges.

Peeps took to Twitter to react to an article by the City Press that revealed that the award-winning actor, rapper and reality TV star have bagged judging gigs following Unathi and Randall Abrahams' exit.

@Yanga_Co said:

"What does Somizi know about music, or is it because he was singing in Sarafina?"

@Ngqayimbana91 wrote:

"Eeh, JR? As in 'kgata batata and circles made wider', ai NO man."

@RohulaBlack commented:

"Ja. Idols is now officially dead."

Marco_Sefling said:

"A rapper? On a singing competition. This country makes me tired."

@Prudy_Rudai added:

"I'm so glad to have Somizi back. Idols was boring without him. Idols is gonna be very interesting with the legend Thembi Seete. She was amazing as the guest judge last season."

Idols SA fans demand return of Somizi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi has proven that he has a loyal fan base and they made their voices heard when Idols SA returned last year. The group took to social media to make Somizi’s name trend as they demanded his return to the TV show Idols SA.

When the first show aired since the media personality was dismissed due to allegations of abuse levelled against him, it seemed some believe that he was innocent until proven guilty.

The show had initially agreed to temporarily suspend the celebrity but eventually decided to dismiss him as his abuse allegations gained more traction in the media.

