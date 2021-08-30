Bring Back Somizi: Loyal Fans Demand Return of Sacked ‘Idols SA’ Judge

Idols SA had their first broadcast since dumping Somizi Mhlongo and his loyal fans have not been taking it well

Many viewers took to social media to air their grievances about how "boring" the show was without the flamboyant media personality

Somizi was dismissed from the show after his estranged husband alleged that he was abused by the well-known celebrity

Somizi Mhlongo has proven that he has a loyal fan base and they made their voices heard on Sunday evening. The group took to social media to make Somizi’s name trend as they demanded his return to the TV show Idols SA.

Somizi's loyal fans want him back on 'Idols SA'. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

This past Sunday marked the first show since the media personality was dismissed due to allegations of abuse levelled against him. It seems some believe that he is innocent until proven guilty.

The show had initially agreed to temporarily suspend the celebrity but eventually decided to dismiss him as his abuse allegations gained more traction in the media.

Check out some of the reactions his fans made while watching the show:

@myavhudi said:

“I’m missing Somizi’s sense of humour.”

@princekmentor said:

“Somizi can’t be replaced. The show is so vanilla without him.”

@khumalodanica said:

“I act like I am OK but deep down I miss Somizi. It feels like a funeral without him. I wouldn't push it and say the show is nothing without him but his absence is very loud.”

@gardeni3809 said:

“Idols must just swallow their pride and bring back Somizi because what is this?”

Lady Du makes good first impression on Mzansi Idols viewers

Meanwhile, Briefly News learned that Lady Du was the first guest judge to fill Somizi’s vacant seat.

At first, Lady Du seemed nervous but as the show progressed, she found her footing and began opening up by dropping some valuable industry advice. The Amapiano vocalist trended on social media as users reacted to her appearance. It seems many were taken by her good looks.

@pitsmatch_1108 said: “Lady Du is actually good at this judging thing.”

@neopaledi said: “Lady Du did a great job for a beginner, I'm inspired.”

Source: Briefly.co.za