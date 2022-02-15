Somizi has been hinting that he may have moved on from estranged husband Mohale Motaung with his Valentine's Day posts

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share all the extravagant gifts he got, including a table reservation

In all his posts, Somizi took hilarious swipes at his friend Lerato Kganyago, who he nicknamed the Queen of Valentine's Day

The country was painted red with love yesterday. People pulled all the stops to impress their loved ones. Our local celebrities are not an exception; they took to social media to share with their fans just how much they are loved.

Somizi shades Lerato Kganyago as he shares his V day gifts. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi has been teasing on having a new bae since his nasty split from Mohale. The star has been taking to his social media pages to hint that there just maybe someone special in his life.

On Valentine's day, the Idols SA judge took to his Instagram to show off all his spoils for Valentine's Day. The star shared a table reservation that was just made for him. Talk about levels! The table was covered in rose petals and candles, and the card that read: Reserved for Somizi.

Somizi did not end there, he captioned the post: "Lerato Kganyago has nothing on me."

In an earlier video, Somizi had taken another swipe at Lerato, according to IOL. In the video, SomG showed his followers all the V-day gifts he had received from his 'bae'. There were Louis Vuitton and Gucci shopping bags.

After revealing that the gifts were actually from him, Somizi later said he decided to post the video before Lerato shutsdown the gram with her out of the world V-day gifts.

He said, "Anyway, I thought I should do this guys because you know Valentine's belongs to Lerato Kganyago.

"Let's do ours first because the girl is coming for us. I wonder where she is going to this time because she started with 30 000 roses and then she went to FNB stadium.

"This year I have a feeling she is going to Alexander."

Somizi's shade at Lerato left Mzansi in stitches. Many took to the comments section to admire their friendship.

@nkosik88 wrote:

"She's got nothing yazin."

@bee_kgeletsane commented:

"Wake up from your beautiful nightmare Somsom."

@thuba_lera agreed with Somizi saying:

"I keep checking her page today I know she is going to leave us all breathing thru the wound."

@charlescele said:

"And it's game over, she always wins."

Boity Thulo shares snippets of her Valentine’s Day plans with her “Favourite Person” at “Her Favourite Hotel”

Still on celebrities celebrating Valentine's Day, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo and Anton Jafta opted for a destination celebration of Valentine's Day. The reality star shared photos of herself basking in some of her spoils, as she referred to her boyfriend as her favourite person.

Mzansi's celebs have been making sure to share their Valentine's Day spoils this year and Boity Thulo was not about to be left in the dark. The celeb took to Instagram to share how she and her bae Anton celebrated their budding romance.

The media personality and her bae headed over to the O'Two hotel in Cape Town, which happens to be her favourite. Boity was beaming as she enjoyed being in the company of her favourite person.

The place was covered in heart-shaped balloons and the musician posed right next to her stunning bouquet of roses. To top it all off, the couple had some Moët & Chandon.

TimesLIVE reports that Boity is completely smitten with Anton. The two were featured on an episode of SABC 3's The Insider, where Thulo shared what she loves most about her man. Moments before sharing a kiss, she said:

"I love him for who he is."

