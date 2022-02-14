Boity Thulo is lucky in love as she celebrates Valentine's Day with her loving boyfriend, actor Anton Jafta

The media personality and her bae's relationship was discovered by social media detectives who are just too good at joining the dots

To celebrate the day of love, the two celebs headed over to Boity's favourite hotel in Cape Town and toasted to their romance

Boity Thulo and Anton Jafta opted for a destination celebration of Valentine's Day. The reality star shared photos of herself basking in some of her spoils, as she referred to her boyfriend as her favourite person.

Boity Thulo shares photos from her destination Valentine's Day celebrations.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's celebs have been making sure to share their Valentine's Day spoils this year and Boity Thulo was not about to be left in the dark. The celeb took to Instagram to share how she and her bae Anton celebrated their budding romance.

The media personality and her bae headed over to the O'Two hotel in Cape Town, which happens to be her favourite. Boity was beaming as she enjoyed being in the company of her favourite person.

The place was covered in heart-shaped balloons and the musician posed right next to her stunning bouquet of roses. To top it all off, the couple had some Moët & Chandon.

TimesLIVE reports that Boity is completely smitten with Anton. The two were featured on an episode of SABC 3's The Insider, where Thulo shared what she loves most about her man. Moments before sharing a kiss, she said:

"I love him for who he is."

