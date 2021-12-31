Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha recently went public about their relationship on an Instagram post showing the two sharing a kiss

The Instagram post has since attracted a lot of attention to the couple, both negative and positive

Online users have shared their two cents on the rapper’s new love with some peeps claiming the relationship won’t last

Now that the cat’s out the bag about Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha’s romance following their first public kiss, Mzansi has not held back their take on the relationship.

Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha publicly confirmed their relationship recently. Image: @boity and @antonjeftha / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Earlier reports confirmed that the two had been rumoured to be dating for months but had not confirmed anything until the Instagram snap of their kiss on Christmas which confirmed that the two media personalities are an item.

The Citizen stated that the Ba Kae hitmaker took to Instagram and posted a clip of the precious moments she shared with her family on Christmas day. Anton was Boity's guest on the special day.

ZAlebs reported that the love birds first started posting each other on social media earlier in the year. And even though they were serving major couple goals they completely refused to confirm whether they were romantically together.

While one would expect for the post to be met with congratulations and well wishes, some peeps have spelled doom on the relationship.

“Some fans think that the relationship will end in tears, even though it remains unclear why they would conclude that,” Zalebs said.

Briefly News shared the news of the new couple on Facebook and the naysayers had a field day.

Here are some of their comments:

Sibulele Mdumane Lubelwana Sbu said:

“Poor child enjoy it while it lasts.”

Ab Moncy's said:

“Lol is he giving her R450k monthly, I wanna know.”

Primrose Dube commented:

“She's super dating. Hope she finds the one to put a ring on it! On time.”

Spannellar Louis Hadebe responded:

“Is he gonna give her the 450k monthly for girlfriend allowance?”

There have been positive comments though, with some users wishing the gorgeous couple well on their new love.

Here are some comment’s from Boity’s Instagram post which revealed the good news:

@sibahle_gush said:

"I knew it!!! Bestie better put a ring on it y'all look so beautiful."

@lesegotlhosane wrote:

"Best friend has made it."

@nayahfrends commented:

"This is beautiful....happiness looks good on you."

Boity and Anton Jeftha look stunning in date pics

In related entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity and her man Anton Jeftha have served Mzansi couple goals with their stunning snaps. The celeb couple dressed to the nines when they went out last night, 21 November.

The rapper and the actor have taken to their social media pages to share the stunning snaps they took during their date.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star revealed that she and her "bestie" enjoyed each other's company on Sunday night.

