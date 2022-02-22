The Wife actor and ladies' favourite Bonginkosi “Bonko” Khoza recently turned heads when he helped himself to a fan's food

Bonko Khoza was caught on video entering a fancy restaurant when he stopped at a table and took a bite from the stranger's plate

Social media users have shared mixed feelings concerning Khoza, who plays Mqhele Zulu in the Showmax telenovela The Wife's action

What would you do if Mqhele Zulu helps himself to your food in a restaurant? The actor knows fans, especially ladies, adore him and his recent action shows that he is not taking the love for granted.

Twitter reacts to a video of 'The Wife' actor Bonko Zulu eating a stranger's food. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @bonkokhoza/Instagram

Bonko Khoza sparked a Twitter debate when a video of him nibbling on a stranger's plate circulated on Twitter. In the video, Khoza was walking to his table when he stopped to greet a group of ladies who were busy taking videos and snaps of him. He then did the unimaginable and picked up the fork to eat from one lady's plate.

According to The South African, the incident took place at Eden Garden restaurant located in the heart of Durban. The publication further states that the fancy restaurant offers music, stunning views, a “fashionable crowd” and an amazing vibe.

Mzansi took to Twitter to discuss the incident and it is safe to say Black Twitter is divided. While many are saying what Bonko Khoza did is uncalled for some fans do not see anything wrong with his actions.

@KgomotsoTlhapan commented:

"I don't care how much I love his acting on the wife, this is unacceptable. I would nip this bad behavior in the bud so he doesn't do it ever again. You cannot do that in someone's food and put back the spoon right back inside the plate again."

@tumeloditle wrote:

"He is wrong mara don't act like yo guys care about covid protocols when you go around passing each other hubbly pipes and sharing dipatje with your friends."

@VuyiswaNana said:

"Nna I'll grab and kiss him like Hlomu, so we can be on the same level....akere we are acting now, re di superstars."

“They laugh at me”: Khanyi Mbau admits she struggles with isiZulu on The Wife

In more news relating to The Wife, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau stole the hearts of the viewers of The Wife following her performance in the drama series. Khanyi plays Zandile, the wife of the eldest Zulu brother, Nkosana Zulu, played by Mondli Makhoba.

Following the premiere of the second season of the famous Showmax telenovela, Mbau topped social media trends as viewers applauded her acting skills. Despite the stellar performance, the actress has opened up about some of the problems she has been facing while shooting The Wife.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday World, Khanyi Mbau admitted that she struggles with isiZulu, the primary language spoken on the telenovela. The 36-year-old star told the publication that despite being isiZulu being her mother tongue, she does not fully understand the language.

Source: Briefly News