This week's episode of You Promised to Marry Me left viewers questioning the seriousness of the couple's relationship

The couple in question was ready to tie the knot despite not even knowing where the other comes from

Viewers were left in stitches as host Moshe Ndiki's commentary added spice to an already questionable situation

Moja Love reality show You Promised to Marry Me has brought viewers an insane amount of laughs this weekend. A couple that was ready to exchange vows had Mzansi questioning their love when they could not name each other's hometowns. The host of the show, Moshe Ndiki, had tears rolling with his comments on the situation.

'You Promised to Marry Me' viewers were left confused by a couple who didn't know each other's roots.

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki has fans laughing when he reacted to a couple on You Promised to Marry Me not knowing each other's hometowns. The host called the couple out for focusing on good times and neglecting getting to know each other.

Viewers of the Moja Love series took to Twitter to share their opinions of this union.

@IAM_asanda 11 wrote:

"She doesn't know his clan name...doesn't know where his family lives ....uphambene u gal."

@joy_zelda tweeted:

"Sipho don't know where is she from. She always doesn't know where Sipho from."

@thee_cherri said:

"This has got to be a joke, she can’t even locate his place."

@audzamash commented:

"Sipho doesn't even know where the girlfriend is from too. This is embarrassing for both of them."

The South African reports that viewers feel that there is no better person to host the show than Moshe Ndiki. His comical commentary and personality give fans an extra reason to tune in on Sunday evenings.

‘You Promised to Marry Me’ trends as viewers humourously react to action packed episode: “What’s going on?”

Briefly News reported that Moja Love’s You Promised to Marry Me became the talk of the Twitter streets last night into this morning after a rollercoaster ride episode.

The couple on the episode could go down as one of the most entertaining ones on the show after seeing the reactions.

From fans accusing this week’s star of forcing a proposal out of her boyfriend, to them cracking up at Moshe’s side comments, nothing was left off the table online. Viewers even noted that the complainant in the episode spoke in many languages to get what she wanted.

