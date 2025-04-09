Rapper Zakwe opened up about his struggles to lose weight as he continues sharing his story on the Moja Love show ' Heavyweights '

The 37-year-old said he has been struggling with his weight issues and hopes he can impress fans with his hard work on the show

Local netizens reacted on social media to offer the rapper their support, saying they are happy to see him pushing for a healthier life

Popular South African rapper Zakwe said he has been struggling with weight loss issues as he allows fans access to his life on the Moja Love show 'Heavyweights'.

The show follows the 37-year-old rapper’s attempts at living a healthier lifestyle as he spends time at the gym and follows a strict diet.

South African rapper Zakwe is sharing his attempt to lose weight with his fans. Image: zakwesa.

Source: Instagram

Zakwe, who toured the United States in 2024, said he is pushing himself to lose weight and hopes he can impress local fans with his progress during the show.

Zakwe wants to lose weight

Zakwe speaks about his weight loss goals in the tweet below:

According to TimesLive, Zakwe admitted that he is not happy with his weight and has been putting in the hours to live healthier, much to the delight of local fans.

Zakwe said:

“The problem I'm facing is I'm overweight. Viewers will see me going to the gym and jogging around my neighbourhood to lose weight. I can feel myself that I'm overweight — I'm 162kg and that's big weight for someone my age. Viewers will see me living my life with my family, what I'm drinking and what I eat, how I prepare for my performances.”

Watch Zakwe speak about the show in the video below:

Zakwe has fans across Mzansi

Since 2011, Zakwe has been a mainstay on the South African music scene and has worked with many top names across the country.

Zakwe has also won several awards for his music, hosted podcasts, featured on television shows, and released five studio albums.

While Zakwe continues his push to lose weight, his hip-hop counterpart Emtee is planning to thank fans by organizing a free concert.

South African rapper Zakwe has produced five studio albums since 2011. Image: zakwesa.

Source: Instagram

Local fans offer Zakwe support

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they are happy to see Zakwe try to lose weight and wished him the best of luck.

Mpho Raphunga made a note:

“So, he is twice my weight.”

Frank Idali feels for Zakwe:

“Being overweight is not good at all. I was 60kg, now I’m 80kg. When you’re overweight, you get tired faster no matter what you do, and you’re always slow.”

Kenny Phaho is a fan:

“My rapper.”

Tumelo Mabua backs Zakwe:

“It’s overweight for any age. Well done on choosing health.”

Faizel Dawood is happy:

“Morbidly obese is the proper term. At least he did something about it and made an effort to try and lose weight.”

