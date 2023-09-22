Zakwe is back in the gym and has been sharing clips of his workout routines with his followers

The Yesterday rapper posted videos of himself working out and received encouragement from his online community

Mzansi cheered the rapper on for his commitment to losing weight

Zakwe has received encouragement from followers after sharing clips of himself working out. Images: zakwesa

Source: Instagram

Zakwe recently went to the gym and has been keeping his followers updated on his workout routine. The Sebentin rapper shared videos of himself lifting weights and had fans cheering him on to keep pushing. Zakwe had stopped being consistent with working out but seems to have picked up the pace.

Zakwe hits the gym

In a series of Instagram videos posted by Zakwe, the rapper shared his weight-loss journey with clips of himself working out.

The rapper has been in and out of the gym but fans hope that he will finally stick to his commitment to losing weight:

The rapper had the socials impressed earlier in 2023 with his workout videos but seems to have been sidetracked and stopped being consistent:

Mzansi cheer Zakwe on

Followers sent encouraging messages to the Thixo Wami rapper and motivated him to keep going and stay consistent on his weight loss journey:

djtira commented:

"What you doing is very important. Keep going!"

wiseman_mncube posted:

"Khuphuka khuphuka khuphuka eey Khuphuka lapho nkabi."

flexrabanyan added:

"Keep going king!"

alex.mkhize.942 said:

"Phusha baba lightweight!"

masterpiece.1290 responded:

"Take it slow and easy ungajahi miphumela kuyenzeka."

blessingthedad commented:

"Yes my brother yes! This is the only way."

boiagain_dankieboi added:

"Never Give Up Sekuyalunga."

whydafuss said:

"Well done bro, inspiring. We are with you all the way."

smalls_athletics commented:

"No turning back now champ."

roc_the_grider responded:

"Just Keep Showing Up!"

88beew.ay posted:

"This is inspiration to us esifun' ama6 pecs!"

sabelo_delima encouraged:

"No matter what the road is tough keep pushing Zakwe mfowethu!"

Connie Ferguson stuns fans in gym video

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Connie Ferguson's workout routine where the actress and media mogul showed off her incredible physique.

Connie has inspired many online users who are stunned at how well she takes care of herself, saying that she's ageing marvellously.

The publication also shared reactions to some netizens claiming the Generations actress looks younger for her age.

