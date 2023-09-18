Connie Ferguson's die-hards have made an impression on social media to convince netizens that their favourite looked younger than 23-year-olds

The veteran actress is known for her vigorous training sessions that have aided in keeping her natural youthful look

Social media users refused to accept the claim, saying as much as she aged marvellously, she still looked realistic

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Connie Ferguson's timeless beauty has left fans debating her age on social media. Images: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's active and healthy lifestyle has left some of her fans feeling like she was timeless. The fitness fanatic turned 53 on 10 June and undeniably looks unreal for her age.

Connie Ferguson claimed to look younger than a 2K

One user on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but take to his timeline to rubbish the claims about the actress' beauty online.

User @iamfendyhex posted a picture of the King of Jozi co-creator where she's clad in a flowy white-green satin dress with this compliment:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Still haven't figured out where does she actually look younger than ama 2k."

Check out his post below:

Netizens agree that Connie Ferguson does not look younger than a 2K

Social media users on the app agreed with @iamfendyhex that the avid fitness bunny did not look younger than 23 years old:

@MsNormani agreed:

"That is a lie, but she does look good though."

@AceRawkus added:

"Let's not lie now, please. She looks good, but she looks her age."

@KabeloTloano said:

"A bit of a far stretch, but okay."

@liwetweets encouraged:

"She is a beautiful woman who looks her age. Ageing isn’t a curse."

@BradTheDiamond asked:

"Why are people fighting you bro?"

@KKhoabane needed a fresh angle:

"Can we discuss men of her age for a change, please!"

@Fem_perial called out:

Akuna fine wine la, se ni jwayela ama 2k manje."

Boity Thulo serves body goals with his vacay pictures

In another story on Briefly News, Boity Thulo left the internet in a frenzy after she posted swimsuit pictures from her vacation, solidifying her spot as one of the hottest chicks in celebville.

Admiration poured in for her naturally curvy figure in the age of celebrities going under the knife to modify their bodies, making her pictures go viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News