Sizwe Dhlomo recently marked his return to radio and was welcomed with open arms and ears

The beloved presenter took an unexpected hiatus from the airwaves and left fans wondering where he went though he's been active on social media

Mzansi was excited to have Sizwe back on Kaya 959 and interacted with his show just like old times

Sizwe Dhlomo made a return to 'Kaya 959' on the '959 Breakfast' show and received a warm welcome from fans. Images: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo has finally ended his hiatus and is back on the airwaves. The presenter announced his return to Kaya 959 with a photo of a switchboard and caused an uproar of celebration among his loyal listeners. Fans were delighted to start their day with Sizwe and the 959 Breakfast team.

Sizwe Dhlomo goes back to Kaya 959

In a Twitter post, Sizwe Dhlomo announced his return to radio with a picture of a switchboard moments after kicking off the 959 Breakfast show.

The beloved presenter took an unexpected break but appears to be in high spirits to rock the Kaya 959 airwaves and interact with his loyal listeners who enthusiastically welcomed him back:

"We’re back baby!"

Mzansi amped over Sizwe's return to radio

Fans of the charismatic presenter and frequent hip hop commentator flooded his comment section with warm messages welcoming him back as they turned their radios on for an upbeat start to their day:

KaziDlamini commented:

"Oh yes!"

MabasoKholeka posted:

"Yeaaaaaaahhhhhh!"

ZamaKhuzwayo8 said:

"Sbonge!"

MaTshabalalaP responded:

"Love this!!"

mpumieUmi expressed:

"I've been coming to your TL daily for the past 2 weeks to check if you've not posted this. Siyabonga ubuyile!"

Malume_Grand commented:

"A comeback with a Khuli Chana song - Buyile!"

Rennay_21 posted:

"Welcome back!"

Valenti83774688 said:

"Finally yho!"

mamtungwa_ posted:

"Welcome back Dinangwe!"

Source: Briefly News