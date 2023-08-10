Sizwe Dlomo is known to shake the table with his controversial comments and opinions on social media

The radio host recently ignited the topic of rappers Nas and Jay-Z when he remarked that the latter is superior

Hip hop heads joined in on the topic and defended their favourite while touching on the two emcees' historical feud

As we celebrate hip hop turning 50 years in 2023, many loves of the genre look back to some of the key moments in hip hop's history.

Sizwe Dlomo started the Jay-Z and Nas debate and hip hop Twitter was ready.

Jay-Z vs Nas: One of hip hop's biggest feuds

Unless you were born yesterday or have lived under a rock these past few decades, you will know of the beef between Jay-Z and Nas to a certain degree. The battle between the two greats re-defined musical feuds and is one of the most referenced quarrels between rappers after 2Pac and Biggie Smalls.

@Am_Blujay began the topic with his tweet, claiming Jay-Z to be a weaker lyricist than Nas:

"Honestly speaking, Jay Z can't lace Nas' shoes hip hop-wise."

This is where Sizwe's post came in and he disagreed with the claim while also giving Nas' classic diss track, Ether, some praise.

"People say that but actually nah… Jay is better than Nas. Ether for the W though."

@Dicey_Shizzle responded:

"Why is Jay-Z rated so much? Sure he is the greatest in terms of business moves and he has some banger songs, but ain't no way he's in the Top 5 rappers of all time!"

Who came out victorious?

According to Dame Dash, Jay-Z's former friend and business partner, Nasir, came out victorious thanks to his lyrical superiority in Ether and, of course, the song's commercial success.

@sgobamkhonto responded:

"We have Illmatic. A no-feature breakthrough album that's undeniably a classic, while Jay-Z has NEVER dominated any era."

@luu_shays added:

"Sizwe, Jay has never made a song rapping backwards, lol! I know it’s just your opinion, but in a general hip hop consensus, nobody would say Jay is better than Nas, other than Jay Z fans like yourself of course."

Jay-Z and Nas debate is never-ending

The Jay-Z and Nas discussion is one that will stand the test of time despite the rappers having ended their beef many years ago.

The feud between AKA and Cassper is another that is deeply engraved in South African hip hop history.

Briefly News covered the story of AKA's father, Tony Forbes showing his appreciation to Cassper for supporting his family after his son's assassination. It also revealed that the rappers have songs together and that the beef was hugely exaggerated.

