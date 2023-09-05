Podcaster Dineo Ranaka got candid about forgetting to pray for a healthy work environment

Ranaka commented on Mome Mahlangu's post on praying for both a job and a healthy environment

She touched on her previous battle with depression when she threw shade at her former employer

Dineo Ranaka is never one to shy away from speaking about her depression battles.

Dineo Ranaka apparently blames her former employer for her depressive state. Image: @dineoranaka

Mome Mahlangu shares sound advice

Author Mome Mahlangu shared an Instagram post dated 1 September where she advises job seekers to pray for a healthy work environment when praying for a job.

She spoke about her own trials and tribulations and why she now opts to take care of her own life and not feed into the work-life driven by society.

"I enjoy and love the freedom to live and work outdoor with no rush to go anywhere every morning , that gives my mind peace , I have hated traffic all my life , horses are peaceful."

Dineo Ranaka shades Kaya 959

The broadcaster's career in radio ended abruptly, and her last gig was with Kaya 959. She hosted alongside Sol Phenduka, and together were a well-oiled machine.

However, she had a worrisome encounter with depression, which had her legions of supporters concerned about her.

She alluded to Kaya 959 being the cause of this when she responded to Mome Mahlangu's post.

"THIS is what I forgot to pray for when I switched to Kaya. SO important!!!!"

Dineo starts her own podcast

There was a light at the end of the tunnel for the host who joined the podcast and chill network. She started her own podcast, Dineo Ranaka on S*x 'n Stuff which has been doing well.

Her podcast has a new episode every Tuesday at 3pm, and no adult content topic is off limits.

She accepted constructive criticism from her subscribers, who had a few concerns about her project as a whole.

Dineo addresses stigmas surrounding depression

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka got real about the stigmas attached to mental health.

Ranaka advised people to let go of the mentality that depression is a burden.

